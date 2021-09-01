35% of national eligible population received at least one dose of anti-Covid vaccine: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that thirty-five percent of national eligible population has received at least one dose of anti-Covid vaccine.

Giving a province wise break up in his tweets on Wednesday, he said sixty nine percent population in Islamabad has received vaccine dose, fifty one percent in Azad Kashmir, thirty nine percent in Gilgit Baltistan, thirty seven percent in Punjab, thirty five percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thirty two percent in Sindh and twelve percent in Balochistan. The Minister for Planning said that single day vaccination crossed one and a half million mark for the first time on Tuesday.