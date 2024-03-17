353 wheat procurement centers to be established in Sindh

KARACHI: Provincial Food Minister Jam Khan Shoro announced today that the Sindh government is gearing up to launch the wheat procurement process across the Sindh province from March 20.

A total of 353 wheat procurement centers will be established for farmers across various regions, he said in a statement. Shoro said that the comprehensive measures would be undertaken by the Sindh food department to facilitate the wheat purchase.

Wheat procurement centers will be strategically positioned in key cities including Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas.