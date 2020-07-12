National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Inter Services Public Relations, Official News

4 terrorists killed during an IBO in Vezhda Sar, 8 kms South West of Boya, Miranshah, North Waziristan District; 4 brave soldiers martyred

July 12, 2020

Rawalpindi, July 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): 4 terrorists killed during an IBO in Vezhda Sar, 8 kms South West of Boya, Miranshah, North Waziristan District. Sanitisation force conducted operation against terrorists’ hideout in Vezhda Sar this morning. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorist opened fire. All dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces.

In exchange of fire, 4 soldiers embraced shahadat. Later the Area cleared by sanitisation force. Shaheeds include; Sepoy Muhammad Ismail Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Sepoy Raja Waheed Ahmed and Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Khan.

For more information, contact:
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)
Hilal Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9271605
Fax: +92-51-9271601
Email: ispr@ispr.gov.pk
Website: www.ispr.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner