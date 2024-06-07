Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz today underscored the importance of public support in the provincial government’s mission of environmental protection.
In her message on World Environment Day, the chief minister highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to address environmental challenges, stressing the imperative for people to rally behind the cause of safeguarding the planet.
Maryam announced that the Punjab government had implemented a comprehensive ban on the use, production, sale and trade of plastic, effective Wednesday (today).
Citing their detrimental impact on both the environment and human health, Maryam underscored the significance of reducing pollution and promoting eco-friendly practices.
The CM highlighted the overarching objective of the “Say No to Plastic” campaign, aimed at combating environmental pollution and encouraging eco-friendly practices.
Maryam said that the enforcement of this ban will be rigorous, under which plastic bag usage will be prohibited in hotels, restaurants and food outlets, with a concerted effort to promote environmentally sustainable alternatives like paper bags.
The chief minister said that a special awareness campaign would be launched to educate public about the detrimental effects of plastic pollution and the importance of reducing reliance on fossil fuels while increasing the utilisation of renewable energy sources.
Maryam also addressed the issue of deforestation, citing it as a primary cause of environmental degradation. She emphasised the necessity of collaborative action to preserve natural beauty and mitigate the adverse effects of environmental pollution.
Highlighting the severity of the situation, Maryam noted that 40 percent of the earth’s surface was currently suffering from degradation due to pollution. Without immediate intervention, she warned, drought could impact three-quarters of the world’s population by 2050.
The CM commended the Punjab government’s proactive measures in environmental protection and called on individuals to demonstrate ambition in ensuring a sustainable future for the next generation.