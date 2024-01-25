4,63,712 illegal Afghans so far repatriated to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing in a dignified and safe manner.

In addition to other measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation.

According to the latest statistics, 101 more families comprising 692 illegal Afghan nationals returned to their country yesterday (Wednesday). So far, 4,63,712 illegal Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan.