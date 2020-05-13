47 healthcare professionals infected with COVID-19 at CHK

May 14, 2020

KARACHI:As many as 47 healthcare providers at Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) have been tested positive for Coronavirus.

An administrative official of CHK told PPI that 47 employees of Sindh’s largest tertiary care institution including 17 doctors, 18 nurses and 12 others staff have been contracted the viral infection in last two months. The management has introduced screening for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to control further spread of viral disease. The corona positive staff is isolated at their homes and hospital for further treatment.

More than 103 healthcare professionals of three institutions including Civil Hospital Karachi (47), Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Institute of Trauma (32) and Burns Centre Karachi 24 are found positive for this viral disease. Medical Superintendent, CHK, Dr Khadim Hussain Qureshi, was not available for comments.

