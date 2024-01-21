472,187 Afghans repatriated to their homeland so far: Report

ISLAMABAD: So far, 472,187 Afghans have been repatriated to their homeland Afghanistan as repatriation of illegal foreign nationals to their homeland continues, according to official report on Sunday.

According to latest statistics, a total of 472,187 Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan. Officials said 634 Afghan nationals returned to their country yesterday in dignified manner.

In addition to other measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation.

According to latest statistics, nine hundred four more illegal Afghan nationals returned to their country yesterday.

Pakistan had given a last warning to all immigrants, including Afghanis, in the country illegally to leave voluntarily to their homelands before a 1st Nov 2023 deadline. The deportation order came during a dramatic surge in armed attacks in Pakistan, which the government blames on Afghanistan-based groups and nationals, allegations denied by the Afghan Taliban.

The illegal immigrants are being processed at temporary centres by the government and are helped to leave to their homelands. The government says more than four million foreigners live in Pakistan, a vast majority of them Afghan nationals who sought refuge over the last four decades after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s.

More recently, after the Taliban regained power in 2021, Pakistani officials say between 600,000 to 800,000 Afghans migrated to Pakistan. The Pakistani government claims nearly 1.7 million of those Afghans are undocumented.

According to UN data, Pakistan is among the largest refugee-hosting countries globally, showing remarkable generosity for over 40 years to those in search of safety. As a result of previous waves of displacement, second and third generation of Afghans are living in protracted displacement, with Pakistan providing refuge to some 1.35 million registered Afghan women, children and men.

UNHCR works closely with the Government of Pakistan, UN agencies, humanitarian and development organizations, as well as civil society to provide protection and assistance to refugees and support host communities.