48th meeting of CDA-DWP

August 17, 2020

Islamabad, August 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): Capital Development Authority is initiating record number of development projects in Islamabad. Construction of road interchanges, road bridges, pedestrian bridges, development of stalled residential sectors, clearance of drains and establishment of wetlands are among of the projects which CDA incumbent Administration has initiated in a short period of time. To further build up momentum for more development in the city, Capital Development Authority Development Party held its 48th meeting at CDA Headquarters on Monday. Chairman Capital Development Authority chaired the meeting of CDA-DWP.

The meeting discussed a four point agenda. The meeting discussed and approved the PC-II of Project Review of Master Plan of Islamabad, Pakistan (2020-2040). The meeting discussed and approved PC-I of Development Work, Sector D-12 (left over work) as well. Similarly the PC-I of Project for Construction of Bridge at Rd-2800 Kiyani Road from Quaid e Azam University to Bara Kahu was also discussed and approved.

The meeting discussed and approved PC-II for Engagement of Consultancy Services for Feasibility Study and Detailed Design of Parking Plazas at different locations in Islamabad as well. The meeting was attended by the representatives of Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Interior and other concerned formations.

