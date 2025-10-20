A strong 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Pakistan’s capital and numerous northern regions on Friday evening, causing widespread tremors across major urban centers including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Abbottabad.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a statement confirming the seismic event, pinpointing its epicentre in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region. The geological disturbance originated at a considerable depth of 120 kilometres. Despite the powerful shocks, authorities confirmed no immediate reports of casualties or significant structural damage.
This latest temblor follows a recent pattern of seismic disturbances, including a 5.5-magnitude quake that shook Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last week of September. The areas affected by Friday’s jolt also included Chitral, Swat, and Gilgit.
The region’s susceptibility to such events is well-documented, as Pakistan and Afghanistan lie at the volatile intersection of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. This geological positioning makes the area prone to moderate and strong ground shaking.
A stark reminder of the area’s vulnerability came in September when a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed more than 2,200 people. Its tremors were felt across a vast swath of Pakistan, from Murree to as far as Lahore, underscoring the potential danger posed by seismic activity in the Hindu Kush.