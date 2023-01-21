5 dead, 15 injured in Kathua mishap 

Jammu, January 21, 2023 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, five passengers were killed and 15 others injured in a road mishap in Kathua district of Jammu region, today. The incident occurred when a vehicle carrying passengers rolled down into a deep gorge at Dhanu Parole in Billawar area of the district. The vehicle rolled down into a 100-150 meters deep gorge due to slippery conditions during rain.

Dead bodies of five passengers were recovered by the rescue team while 15 passengers with severe injuries were shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Billawar for medical treatment.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org