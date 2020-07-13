Home » Inter Services Public Relations, Official News
5 innocent civilians including an 11 years old girl and a woman got injured due to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along LOC
July 13, 2020
Rawalpindi, July 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): 5 innocent civilians including an 11 years old girl and a woman got injured due to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Khuiratta Sector along LOC. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.
