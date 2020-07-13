5 innocent civilians including an 11 years old girl and a woman got injured due to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along LOC

July 13, 2020

Rawalpindi, July 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): 5 innocent civilians including an 11 years old girl and a woman got injured due to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Khuiratta Sector along LOC. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

For more information, contact:

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

Hilal Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9271605

Fax: +92-51-9271601

Email: ispr@ispr.gov.pk

Website: www.ispr.gov.pk

Related Posts