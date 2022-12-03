50 companies get Fire Safety Awards

KARACHI: Adoption of fire safety measures at every building by its owner had become all the more important when the state was unable to fulfill its obligations regarding the protection of the lives and properties of people.

Governor Sindh M. Kamran Khan Tessori stated this while speaking as the chief guest at the “12th Fire Safety Awards-2022” jointly organized by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) and Fire Protection Industry of Pakistan (FPIP). He congratulated all the award-winning companies on this occasion and said that people should adopt fire safety measures irrespective of the high cost of such systems that often became unbearable due to high inflation.

On this occasion Engr. Nadeem Ashraf, project head of the event said that around 50 plus companies have been selected for awards on the occasion through a stringent evaluation criterion devised purely on a professional basis. The objective of Fire safety awards is to recognize companies for their best efforts, investment, training, awareness and use of modern technology to control fire accidents and save human lives in such incidents, he added.

President FPIP Imran Taj shed light on the methods and technologies being used the world over to secure residential, commercial, and industrial buildings so as to protect them against any fire incident. President NFEH Muhammad Naeem Qureshi said that his association would continue to provide utmost support to the provincial government to adopt strict fire protection measures by the industries and commercial centers.

Companies, which have won 12th Fire Safety Awards include Agriauto Industries Limited, Archroma Pakistan Limited, Artistic Milliners (Pvt.) Limited, Beltexco Limited, Century Paper and Board Mills Limited, China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt.) Limited, Colgate Palmolive Pakistan Limited, Coronet Foods (Pvt.) Limited, Dawlance Group Of Companies, Efu General Insurance Limited, English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt.) Ltd, Envirograf, Fatima Fert Limited, Plant Site, Sheikhupura, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, Fauji Cement Company Limited, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited, Fauji Oil Terminal and Distribution Company Limited, Fauji Trans Terminal Limited, Harbin Electric International (O and M), Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Limited, ICI Pakistan Limited, Pharmaceuticals , ICI Pakistan Limited, Soda Ash Business, Liberty Mills Limited, Lucky One Mall, Lucky Textile Mills Limited, Meezan Bank Limited, Mulla Ebrahimji Karimbhoy (Pvt.) Limited Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Pak Arab Refinery Limited, Pak Matiari Lahore Transmission Company (Pvt.) Limited, Pakarab Fertilizer Limited, Pakistan Oilfields Limited, Paxar Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, Pharmatec Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, Pharmevo (Pvt.) Limited, Quaid- E- Azam Thermal Power (Pvt.) Limited, Sage Tech International, Sapphire Finishing Mills Limited, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Pvt.) Limited, Sino Sindh Resources (Pvt.) Limited, Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Thal Engineering, Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (Pvt.) Limited, The Aga Khan University Hospital, The Indus Hospital and Health Network, The Searle Company Limited, Tnb Remaco, 1223mw, Balloki Power Plant, Tri-Pack Films (Pvt.) Limited, Yunus Textile Mills Limited and Wilshire Laboratories (Pvt.) Limited.