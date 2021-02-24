50 more Covid-19 patients lose life in country

KARACHI:As many as 50 more patients died of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 1,196 new virus cases emerged. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 12,708 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to a Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination report issued on Wednesday a total of 574,580 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 256,741 cases were in Sindh, 168,891 in Punjab, 19,004 in Balochistan, 71,282 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 43,753 in Islamabad, 4,954 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 9,955 in Azad Kashmir. However, 538,207 patients have recovered from the disease so far.