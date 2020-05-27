50% work on 874MW Suki Kinari Power project completed: Asim Bajwa
Islamabad, May 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa says fifty percent work on 874 MW Suki Kinari Hydel Power Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been completed.
In a tweet on Wednesday, he said progress on the project has been unaffected by Covid-19 Pandemic. The Special Assistant said the project on Kunhar River, with an investment of 1.963 billion US dollars, has created 4250 jobs. He said bringing cost of electricity down is our top priority.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk
Related PostsTags: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
PPI_Banner