50% work on 874MW Suki Kinari Power project completed: Asim Bajwa

May 27, 2020

Islamabad, May 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa says fifty percent work on 874 MW Suki Kinari Hydel Power Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been completed.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said progress on the project has been unaffected by Covid-19 Pandemic. The Special Assistant said the project on Kunhar River, with an investment of 1.963 billion US dollars, has created 4250 jobs. He said bringing cost of electricity down is our top priority.

