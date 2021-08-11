531 COVID patients recovered in 24 hours in Punjab

LAHORE: At least 314,155 corona patients are recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary and Secondary Healthcare departments, while 531 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours.

Muhammad Aamir Jan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab said this while chairing a high-level meeting here today. The additional secretaries Dr Asif Tufail and Amir Ghazi were present in the meeting.

He said that in view of Corona pandemic, the department has made sufficient arrangements that out of 6446 beds reserved in all govt. hospitals for corona patients, 4915 beds were lying unoccupied. Likewise, 1350 beds reserved in govt. hospitals of Lahore and 977 beds were vacant so far. The Secretary SHC and MED said that the department had arranged 2994 beds in Isolation wards of all govt. hospitals in the province, out of which, 2495 beds were vacant.

However, 358 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt. hospitals of Lahore and 292 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 2743 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of government and 1923 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 763 beds reserved in HDU and 543 beds are unoccupied, Aamir Jan added.

The Secretary SHC said the health department had arranged 709 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 212 ventilators were under use while 497 were unoccupied. Around 229 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 87 are occupied and 142 ventilators are vacant, said Secretary Specialized Healthcare.