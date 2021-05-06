54 terminated ex-employees of NHA be considered for fresh appointment in next recruitment, Standing Committee

Islamabad, May 06, 2021 (PPI-OT): 54 terminated ex-employees of National Highway Authority (NHA) be considered for fresh appointment in next recruitment and the plots of I-15 may be handed over to the allottees by December, 2021. These directions were given by the Standing Committee on Government Assurances in its meeting held on 6th May 2021. The meeting was held in the Parliament House and presided over by its Chairman, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar. According to the details it was informed to the Standing Committee that 2075 Adhoc employees of NHA were regularized by the Government in 2012. However, 54 employees could not be regularized at that time due to insufficient length of service. Thereafter, the Government extended the tenure of the Regularization Committee of the Cabinet for the regularization of the employees.

So the case of those 54 employees was also sent to the Committee. The Committee initially approved the regularization of the employees but thereafter, the Establishment Division withdrew the notification of regularization. Hence, these 54 employees could not be regularized. The Standing Committee directed that in next recruitment in NHA all those 54 employees may also be considered for appointment. Similarly, the Standing Committee was informed that Capital Development Authority (CDA) was rapidly developing I-15 Sector in Islamabad and it will be completed by the December. The Standing Committee was informed that allotment of plots shall start after the completion of the development work.

The Standing Committee directed that CDA should speed up the work and ensure that the plots of I-15 sector are handed over to its allottees by December 2021. The meeting was presided over by the Chairman, Standing Committee of National Assembly on Government Assurances, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar and attended by Members National Assembly Mr. Mujahid Ali, Ms. Shagufta Jumani, Ms. Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, Syed Javed Husnain, Mr. Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani and Ms. Saira Bano. Secretary, Communications Division, Chairman, National Highway Authority (NHA) and senior civil officers also attended the meeting.

