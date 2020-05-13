555 Karachiites among 758 new coronavirus cases detected: CM tells

May 14, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said 758 more cases of coronavirus had been detected by testing 4487 samples in Sindh while nine more patients died during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 243 in the province since the outbreak of the disease.

In a statement, the chief minister said that 4487 tests were conducted against which 17 percent or 758 new cases had been diagnosed while so far 107,827 samples had been tested which surfaced 14,099 cases which were 13.1 percent of the total tests.

Shah said that at present, 10,783 patients were under treatment, of them 9307 were at home isolation, 915 at isolation centers and 561 at different hospitals. He said that 105 patients were in critical condition, including 37 on ventilators.

The chief minister said that 238 patients had recovered and were discharged to their homes. He added tat so far 243 or 1.7 percent of the total patients had recovered.

He said that out of 758 cases, Karachi had 555 cases, including 137 in East, 124 in Central, 107 in South, 72 Korangi, 72 Malir and 58 in the West.

Shah said that in Hyderabad, 33 cases had been diagnosed, 26 in Larkana, 16 in Matiari, six in Tando Mohammad Khan, five in Kambar-Shahdadkot, three each in Dadu, Ghotki, Jacobabad, two each in Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur and Jamshoro while each one detected in Tharparkar, Kashmore-kandhkot, Naushehro Feroze, Sujawal, and Thatta.

Larkana: Talking about Larkana, Murad Ali Shah said that four deaths from coronavirus had been established while eight other deaths which could be termed as coronavirus suspects, had taken place in a Mohalla. “We have collected 105 samples of the contacts of the eight persons died due to unknown reasons for lab test and their results were being awaited,” he said.

Shah said that the people were resisting against giving their samples for lab test. “This is the result of baseless propaganda under which people on social media were seen saying: coronavirus is nothing and it is a conspiracy and others are saying fake tests are being conducted,” he said and added for God sake understand the gravity of the situation – people are dying in the infection.

Pir-jo-Goth: Murad Ali Shah deplored that a similar propaganda was being made in Pir-jo-Goth, Khairpur where people had been misguided that fake tests were being conducted by the government. “I am fighting for the life and health of the people but some people without caring about the health and life of the people are playing politics for their vested interests,” he deplored.

The chief minister said that there were 291 cases detected in Pir-jo-Goth and all of them had been retested. He added that out of 291 samples, result of 52 tests had been declared under which 18 had been diagnosed as positive while 34 were declared as negative. “Those who have been declared negative will be tested again after five days to ascertain whether they have recovered or not,” he said. He also said that result of remaining 101 tests were yet to be declared.

The chief minister urged the people not to be influenced in the baseless propaganda and take care of themselves and others around them. He hoped that everyone would cooperate with the health department.

Related Posts