57 decisions taken in CCLC meetings during 6 months: Law Ministry

March 5, 2020

Islamabad, March 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): 57 decisions pertaining to legislative cases by various Ministries were taken in six meetings of the Cabinet Committee for the Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in the past six months. CCLC meetings are chaired by the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem. Matters pertaining to legislation by various Ministries and Divisions are placed before the committee for approval and to be referred to the Cabinet.

