58 more Covid patients die in Pakistan

KARACHI:As many as 3,308 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours in Pakistan while 58 more patients died of the virus disease, raising the country-wide death toll from the virus to 8,361 since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination report on Sunday, a total of 416,499 people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 182,473 cases were in Sindh, 122,955 in Punjab, 17,440 in Balochistan, 49,220 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 32,414 in Islamabad, 4,719 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 7,278 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 355,012 patients have recovered from the disease so far. There is a continuous rise in virus disease cases in the country.