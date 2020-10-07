583 new coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan

KARACHI:As many as 583 new coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan on Thursday while nine more patients died of the virus disease. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 6544so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, a total of 316,934 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 139,195 cases were in Sindh, 100, 272 in Punjab, 15,460 in Balochistan, 38,175 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,009 in Islamabad, 3,886 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 2,937 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 302,375 patients have recovered from the disease so far. There is continuous decline in the coronavirus cases and deaths across the country.