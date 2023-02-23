6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad

Islamabad: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad and its surrounding areas on Thursday. There were no reports of damages or casualties. Meanwhile, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Tajikistan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

According to reports, the quake struck around 5:37 am local time (0037 GMT) at a depth of about 20.5 kilometers (12.7 miles). The US Geology Survey estimated that “little or no population” would be exposed to landslides from the quake. Its epicenter appeared to be in Gorno-Badakhshan, a semi-autonomous eastern region that borders Afghanistan and China, about 67 kilometers from the small mountain town of Murghob.