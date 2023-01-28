65 heroin filled capsules recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday recovered 65 heroin filled capsules from a passenger going to Abu Dhabi at the Islamabad International Airport.

ANF spokesperson said the anti-narcotics watchdog seized drugs in several raids carried out in different cities around the country. The team recovered 65 capsules filled with heroin from a passenger who had kept the capsules inside his stomach and travelling to Abu Dhabi at the Islamabad International Airport.

In another raid, the ANF seized 10 ketamine injections from a passenger’s bag who was going to Mozambique at the Karachi International Airport. The ANF also seized 16.8 kg of hash from a car and arrested the suspect at the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, adding that two other suspects were taken into custody after 12 kg of hash was recovered from them near Ring Road Peshawar.

The official further said three suspects were arrested after 21.85 kg of hash was recovered from their car at the Quetta Western Bypass and cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.