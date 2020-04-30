662 new coronavirus cases emerge in Sindh, six die: CM tells

May 1, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Friday that in Sindh, 662 new coronavirus cases had been diagnosed while six more virus-infected people have lost their lives, taking the virus disease death toll 118 or 1.76 percent so far in the province since the outbreak of the disease.

This he said in his message released from the CM House. The chief minister said that 3,384 tests had been conducted for the virus during the last 24 hours against which 622 new cases emerged. He added that so far, 57,761 samples had been tested against which 6,675 cases emerged as coronavirus positive.

Shah said that six patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus. “So far the number of deaths had reached 118 which constitutes 1.76 percent of the total patients. “At present, 5,262 patients are under treatment, of them 4044 or 77 percent are at home isolation, 733 at isolation centers and 485 at different hospitals,” he said and added 45 patients were in critical condition while 16 of them are on ventilators.

Giving the details of the stranded Pakistanis, the chief minister said that 483 landed at Jinnah Terminal by three flights, each one from Dubai, Sharjah and Colombo. He added that 190 passengers were diagnosed as coronavirus positive when tested. Shah said that out of 190 positive cases, 92 belonged to Sindh, 56 to Punjab, 24 to KPK, and 18 to Balochistan.

Sharing the data of Karachi, the chief minister said that 4,46 cases had been reported in Karachi, including 173 in Malir with 190 of stranded Pakistanis, 92 East, 70 South, 56 Central, 33 West and 22 in Korangi. Shah said that 17 cases had been diagnosed in Ghotki, 19 Hyderabad, 11 Jacobabad, 23 Larkana, 15 Shikarpur and six Sukkur.

Shah said that the health department people, particularly doctors, paramedical staff and technicians handling lab tests were providing selfless service. He paid them rich tribute and urged everyone to respect them and salute them. He said that the virus was spreading day by day, therefore, extra precautionary measures must be taken all over Sindh. The chief minister prayed for the early recovery of all the patients under treatment.

