7 FC Personnel embraced Shahadat in two separate incidents in Balochistan

May 19, 2020

Rawalpindi, May 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): IED attack in Pir Ghaib, Mach, Balochistan late last night on FC vehicle returning to base camp after routine patrolling duty. 6 personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a civilian driver embraced shahadat. Shaheeds include:

Naib Subedar Ihsan Ullah Khan, Naik Zubair Khan, Naik Ijaz Ahmed, Naik Maula Bux, Naik Noor Muhammad and Driver Abdul Jabbar

In another incident, during exchange of fire near Mand, Kech, Balochistan, Sepoy Imdad Ali embraced shahadat.

