738 cases of human rights violations reported in Sindh, reveals new report

FARHAN: As many as 738 cases of human rights violations were reported in Sindh Province during 2021-2022, according to the 7th annual report of Sindh Human Rights Commission launched at a local hotel in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Chairperson Sindh Human Rights Commission Justice (R) Majida Rizvi highlighting important points of the report said that a total of 738 complaints related to human rights violations from 28 districts of Sindh were made.

In these cases, 251 suo-moto notices were taken on the basis of electronic media, newspapers, alerts from NGOs, civil society and focal persons, whereas 487 complaints were entertained by the Commission. In addition to complaint handling, the Commission, as per its mandate, conducted several field visits, arranged public hearings, conducted legislative reviews on a number of laws pertaining to human rights violations, recommended new laws, carried out research on emerging trends of rights violations, especially in the context of Countering Violent Extremism (CVE), and held trainings of government officials on GSP+ and CVE, as well as Hindu Marriage Laws throughout the province.

Lately, the Commission recommended the Sindh Minority Commission Bill and the Sindh Compensation for the Civilians Victims of Terrorism Bill which had been approved by the Home Ministry. During the past year, the Commission successfully collaborated with a number of civil society organizations, including Aurat Foundation, Legal Aid Society, Community World Service Asia, and TDEA FAFEN. These partnerships were instrumental in achieving the Commission’s goals and objectives, and were widely recognized as being successful.

The Commission is committed to continuing to work closely with civil society actors in the coming years to further its mission and to make a positive impact on the lives of people in the province. The purpose of launching the annual report is to provide an opportunity to share the Commission’s and Government of Sindh’s progress in institutionalizing human rights in the province, and to showcase the achievements that have been made in this regard.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, Justice Nadeem Akhtar said that it was positive sign that the reporting of cases against human rights violation had been increased which indicated the awareness and recognition against challenging status-quo. He said that he vehemently endorsed the recommendations made in the report, adding that he strongly encouraged all stakeholders, facts finding agencies and departments to implement well-researched recommendations and strategies. Member Judicial-II Mohammad Aslam Shaikh, Misbha Khan and Muneeza Khan of Aurat Foundation also addressed the ceremony.