73rd Independence Day celebrations

August 14, 2020

Karachi, August 14, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the 73rd Independence Day is being celebrated with simplicity because India atrocities in occupied Kashmir have crossed all limits and the pandemic of COVID-19 claimed valuable lives in the country in general and in Sindh in particular.

Earlier, the chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the Peoples Square and underground Parking. “In such a serious situation, celebrations of August 14 have been kept simple, however we are highlighting both the agonies -the one-year prolonged curfew in the valley of held Kashmir and coronavirus which hit new highs in Sindh.”

This he said while talking to media along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail just after laying floral wreath on the mazar of father of nation. Mr Shah said that we were here to pay rich tribute to father of nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who got us independence. “Today we are a free nation – thanks to Quid-e-Azam,” he said.

Replying to a question, Murad Ali Shah said that the country was passing through a very critical phase caused by novel virus, COVID-19. “The Sindh government took timely practical decisions to save the live sof people of Sindh which were followed by other provinces,” he said and added that we have returned to reopened the business activities and Inshallah would recover financial losses. He thanked the people of Sindh who supported him in his decision and today to some extent we have contained the virus but still we have to follow the SOPs.

To another question, the chief minister said that in 2009 Karchi had received heavy downpour, therefore Shahrah-e-Faisal remained inundated for three days. “This time rain water was drained out within three to four hours because we have reconstructed the roads and nallas,” he said.

Talking about flooding of houses in district Central, the CM said that the DMC central was lifting garbage on its own. “Solid Waste Management has not taken up garbage lifting of district Central, therefore trash flew into storm water drains and sewerage system which choked them,” he said and added apart from it the Green Line project has been constructed within the drains, therefore they further aggregated the situation.

Murad Ali Shah vowed to resolve the issues and said the Sindh government could not plead its case properly in the Supreme Court, therefore the decision came in the shape of handing over the cleanliness of nallas to NDMA. “I am thankful to NDMA that they are supporting us but it doesn’t mean that the provincial government has not done anything,” he said and added the rain water, except a few areas was disposed of timely.

Earlier, the chief minister and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail laid floral wreath on the mazar of father of nation and offered fateha. The chief minister recorded his impression in the visitors’ book. The Chief Minister and the Governor performed flag hoisting ceremony at the Mazar.

COVID-19 situation: The coronavirus claimed six more lives and infected 343, including 182 from Karachi. The chief minister in his daily situation report has said that 9383 samples were tested which detected 343 new cases constituting four percent current detection rate. Overnight six more patients died lifting the death toll to 2313 that come to 1.8 percent death rate.

Currently, 4294 patients are under treatment, of them 3896 in home isolation, eight at Isolation centers and 390 at different hospitals. The condition of 252 patients is stated to be critical, of them 42 have been shifted to ventilators.

