73rd independence grand jubilee celebrated in different KDA schemes and town ships

August 14, 2020

Karachi, August 14, 2020 (PPI-OT): 73rd independence grand jubilee was being celebrated in different KDA schemes and town ships while large number of Citizens, KDA employees and officers was participated in Independence celebration which was held in Civic Center Lawn. Director General KDA, Mr. Asif Ikram was presiding the ceremony while celebrations began with Talawat-e-Kalam Pak while students of KDA School offered Hamad Bari tala and sang national songs, later on Director General KDA Mr. Asif Ikram hoisted a national flag here in Civic Center.

On that occasion Director General KDA Mr. Asif Ikram said that “We have to play our part for the betterment of our country, new generation are the future of Pakistan and they have to play their role in development of mother land”. He said that KDA is the first development authority which was being formed since the establishment of Pakistan while Karachi Development Authority has played there important role for development of the citizens.

“We are taking our esteem efforts to provide the facilities to the marginalized communities and due to the all these steps KDA has got a respect and honour” Director General said that. Director General KDA, Rashid Rabbani, Adviser to CM Inspection team Syed Waqar Mehdi and president peoples labour Bauru Habib Al din Juneedi cut the cake of celebrations. Ceremony was attend by Chief of employees union Anwar Siddiqui, Imran Hussain of Watan parast labour union, Anwar Sheikh from KDA mazdoor union, Chief Engineer Mubeen Ahmed Siddiqui, Secretary KDA Fuzail Bukhari, member finance Committee Aziz Khan, Chief Security officer Rao Tariq other officers and employees. Later on Chief of the KDA labour union Muhammad Ashraf thanked all the participants.

