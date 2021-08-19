74 people died of Coronavirus across country in single day

English Ministries Official News

Islamabad, August 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): Seventy four more deaths due to Corona virus infection and 4,373 new positive cases have been reported in the country in a single day. According to the National Command and Operation Center, 55,634 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained 7.86 percent. The death toll due to pandemic has now reached 24,713.

