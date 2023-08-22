74 schools closed due to Sutlej flood

PAKPATTAN:As many as 74 schools were shut down by the education department amid the fear of flood in River Sutlej, officials said Tuesday.

According to a report, 51 schools were closed in Pakpattan while education activities were put on halt in 23 schools in Arifwala.

The district administration has also set up 6 camps for the displaced people keeping in view the increasing water level in Sutlej. The relief camps were established in Pir Ghani, Malik Bahawal, Malik-e-Taro, Beli Dilawar, Tibi Lal Baig and Noora Rath areas.

Sutlej River has been in high flood at Head Sulemanki, with 1,91,000 cusecs water passing through the headworks. The river has also been in high flood at Head Ganda Singh Wala with 1,29,000 cusecs water flow. A flood flow of 2,80,000 cusecs, released from India has entered in Bahawalnagar district. After 35 years such big water flow has entered in Sutlej River. This huge 2.75 lac cusecs floodwater could wreak havoc in the area.

Flooding in Sutlej River has also broken protective dykes and submerged several villages after release of river water from India. The land link of several villages has disrupted in flooding, forcing people to evacuate from their homes.