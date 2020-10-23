75th Anniversary of the United Nations being observed today

Islamabad, October 23, 2020 (PPI-OT):At the United Nations, Pakistan has called for a comprehensive multi-disciplinary and integrated global approach to fight corruption. Speaking at the UN General Assembly’s Sixth Committee, a counsellor at Pakistan Mission, Saad Ahmad Warraich said stolen assets, including the proceeds of corruption; bribery and other illicit gains must be fully returned to developing countries. Highlighting various gaps prevailing in existing mechanisms, he urged international community to consider the possibility of an additional protocol on asset returns.

The Pakistani delegate said there should be no safe havens for the proceeds of corruption and countries must impose criminal and financial penalties on financial institutions which enable corruption and bribery. He said the United Nations should set-up a mechanism to coordinate and supervise the work of various official and non-official bodies dealing with illicit financial flows to ensure coherence, consistency and equity in their work.

