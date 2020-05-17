787 new cases of coronavirus detected, nine patients died, 31 on ventilators: Murad Ali Shah

May 17, 2020

Karachi, May 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that there are 451 ventilators in Sindh government hospitals, of them 109 have been reserved for coronavirus patients of which only 31 have been occupied which showed 16 percent utilization of the ventilators. “We have equipped our hospitals and coronavirus centers to prove best treatment facilities to our patients,” This he said in a statement issued from CM House on Sunday.

He said that coronavirus has claimed nine more lives taking the death toll to 277 while 787 new cases emerged when 5034 more tests were conducted. Mr Shah said that 5034 tests were conducted against which 787 new cases emerged which constituted 15.7 percent of the tests. The government has conducted 122,894 tests against which 16,377 patients were diagnosed which was 13.3 percent of the total tests, he said.

Mr Shah said that nine patients could not survive against the virus attack, thus the number of patients died due to coronavirus has reached to 277 which is 1.7 percent of the total patients. He added that 114 patients were in critical condition, of them 31 have been put on the ventilators.

He disclosed that the public sector hospitals in the province have 451 ventilators in Sindh, of them the government has reserved 109ventilators for coronavirus patients. He added that out of 109 only 31 have been occupied which showed 16 percent utilization of the ventilators.

He said that at present 11,891 patients were under treatment, of them 10,485 were at home isolation, 838 at Isolation Centers and 568 in different hospitals. Mr Shah said that 405 more patients recovered lifting the number of cured to 4209 which constituted to 26 percent.

The chief minister said that out 787 patients 515 belonged to Karachi, of them 147 in East, 121 in South, 109 in Central, Malir 52, 44 Korangi and 42 in West. He added that 31 new cases have been detected in Shikarpur, 25 Larkana, 25 Sukkur, 16 Hyderabad, 14 Ghotki, 13 Kambar-Shahdadkot, six Khairpur and three in Jamshoro.

