79 more deaths due to Coronavirus in country during last 24 hours

English Ministries Official News

Islamabad, August 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):79 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection and 4,619 new positive cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours. According to the National Command and Operation Center, 59,504 tests were conducted yesterday and positivity ratio remained seven point seven six per cent. The death toll due to pandemic has now reached 24,266.

