7963 new cases of Covid-19 surface in country

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, January 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):7963 new cases of Covid-19 have surfaced in the country with positivity rate remaining 11.31 percent. According to National Command and Operation Center, 70389 tests were carried out over the last twenty-four hours. Twenty-seven patients also died of the virus during this period.

