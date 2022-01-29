7963 new cases of Covid-19 surface in country

Islamabad, January 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):7963 new cases of Covid-19 have surfaced in the country with positivity rate remaining 11.31 percent. According to National Command and Operation Center, 70389 tests were carried out over the last twenty-four hours. Twenty-seven patients also died of the virus during this period.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk