News Ticker: 799,208 Afghanis deported from Pakistan so farEconomy moving in right direction: FMPakistan, Denmark agree to focus on strengthening bilateral tiesIIOJK assembly passes bill seeking restoration of Article 370OGDCL discovers natural gas reserves with SIFC’s supportIndian Army introduces new machine pistols for house raids in IIOJKCampaign to send postcards to US President for Dr Aafia Siddiqui release in full swingRegional peace not possible without resolving Kashmir dispute: CJCSCSacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain: Amir MuqamHazrat Ameer Khusro’s Urs on April 12Federal Govt working for GB’s development: PMGovt committed to fast-track completion of IT Park in IslamabadPM Shehbaz felicitates Trump on election victoryIndian troops martyr another Kashmiri youthPM inaugurates houses for flood victims in Ghizer(PPI) Sindh Home Minister visits Safe City AuthorityIrshad Ahmad Pathan’s chehlum on Nov 9Italian organization donates contemporary laptops to SU’s IBAAhsan Iqbal seeks swift solution to land disputes related to Gwadar Free ZonSave Indus River Movement Announces Protests Against IRSA Amendment ActFinance Minister hopes for stronger Pakistan-ADB partnershipMayor Wahab announces Rs.10 million grant for Karachi Press ClubActing President calls for relentless efforts to achieve SDGsMurad launches state-of-the-art Counter-Terrorism Fusion CentreHuraira appointed Pakistan Shaheens’ captainPM describes reduction in policy rate as vital for Industrial growthIndus Shield-Chinese exercise concludes: ISPRHead constable electrocuted in QuettaWater supply from over 400 water schemes remain suspended in QuettaPakistan, Iran condemn Israel’s unrestrained aggression in MEMeeting of REMIT Steering Committee held in IslamabadActing President urges to educate people about significance of Ombudsmen officesPakistan, Iran emphasize need to strengthen bilateral tiesMushaal writes to Rahul Gandhi to save Yasin’s lifeAmbassador Munir Akram calls on Finance MinisterTwo FC personnel martyred in DIK terror attackTribute paid to martyrs of JammuProgress on Gwadar Port and Free Zone reviewedNew polio case surfaces in BalochistanPM lays foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in IslamabadGilani emphasizes need for stronger healthcare systemNo peace until Kashmir liberation, Pakistan tells US delegationCall to arrest killers of journalist Nisar Jan LehriPakistan Navy ship Zulfiqar visits port DjiboutiAzerbaijan expresses readiness to sign agreements worth $2b with Pakistan: PMFederal Cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2025ANF Operations: Large Quantity of Drugs Seized, 7 ArrestedAIIB vows to support Pakistan in meeting its development goalsForeign investment surges by 48% in PakistanPakistan calls for revitalizing work of UNGA to strengthen global governanceEternal Flame of Jammu’s Martyrs Shines Bright: AkbarKashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day tomorrowEducation minister hands prize cheques to Karachi position holdersSmog in Punjab increases diseasesTop meeting seeks formation of committee for airport securityPakistan, Malaysia launches joint military exerciseMeezan Bank inks agreement to join ITFC to support private sectorKMC receives Rs228m from municipal utility charges collected through KE billsMirwaiz asks is offering funeral prayers a crime in your Naya Kashmir?International law supports Kashmiris’ self-determination right: ExpertsKnowledge is a catalyst for social change: AK presidentLanjar orders arrest of security guard involved in dispute with foreign delegatesThird Edition of Social Sciences Winter School Begins at IBAThousands more ration bags arrive at Governor HouseTwo brothers gunned down in Killa Abdullah areaMan killed, two injured in bike, donkey cart crashGovernor Sindh seeks report about injuring of two foreignersCall to Cut Interest Rate to Single DigitYoung man killed, companion injured in bike-trailer collision near KandiaroSecurity forces kill six Khwarij in two separate operations in KPPAKISTAN NAVY CONDUCTS SUCCESSFUL FLIGHT TEST OF SHIP LAUNCHED BALLISTIC MISSILEMinistry of Federal Education and Professional Training holds appreciation meetingPM terms his visits to KSA, Qatar ‘successful’Mushaal Mullick urges Int’l community to help in getting Yasin Malik freed from Indian jail28th Annual Conference of IAPTC begins in IslamabadFour Pakistani Ph.D. Students Win American Chemical Society Travel AwardChaudhry praises Kashmiris in UKReduction in policy rate to boost business activities: PMPBDN Hosts Awareness-Raising Session for Employers on Disability InclusionTop meeting vows to raise literacy rate to 100% by 2030Launching of documentary series on Nov 6Direct flights to Uzbekistan set to beginDrugs termed a major challenge to our societyRelease of alleged missing person Allah Rakia demandedSave Indus River Movement Holds Meeting in Karachi, Announces Protests Against IRSA Amendment ActGovernor Sindh Extends Independence Day Greetings to GB PeopleCollectorate of Customs seizes foreign goodsJS Bank, BankIslami partner to expand home remittance payoutsSBP decides to cut policy rate by 250 basis points to 15%FPCCI Proposes Amendments in Petroleum Act 19342.5 percent cut in interest rate not in line with declining trend in inflation: Jawed BilwaniPakistan’s exports witness substantial increase due to efforts of SIFCActing President calls for relentless efforts to achieve SDGsJournalists facing atrocities under BJP rule: YadavBan imposed on Muslim vendors at Kumbh Mela in UPResolution of Kashmir will strengthen international law: Dr. FaiDriver, who had sustained injuries in Duki attack, diesDry weather expected in BalochistanAPHC says 1947 Jammu massacre worst tragedy in human history12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal