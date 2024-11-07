Repatriation of Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan is continuing.
According to a Radio Pakistan report, the total figure of returnees has reached 799,208. As another report, in October 2023, the government of Pakistan announced a plan to deport foreign nationals who either did not have valid visas or had overstayed their visa for more than one year.
The mass deportations primarily affected those Afghans who fled to Pakistan after Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. There were an estimated 3.8 million Afghans in Pakistan at the time the deportation order was announced, according to the United Nations, while Pakistani authorities believed the number to be as high as 4.4 million.