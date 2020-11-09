ISLAMABAD:The 7th International LPG Conference and Expo-2020 will be held on November 27, 2020 in Islamabad to discuss issues related to progress, investment, problems and the government policy concerning the industry of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in the country.

The Energy Update, Pakistan Energy Forum, and LPG Marketers’ Association are jointly organizing the conference, said a press statement issued Monday. The chairman of the organizing committee of the conference Muhammad Naeem Qureshi said that the LPG had emerged as an alternative source of fuel that was also inexpensive and environment friendly.

He said that the LPG had gained importance as an energy source for domestic heating and other purposes amid an acute shortage of natural gas in the country. He said that problems of the LPG industry should be resolved by the government on a priority basis.

He said that national and international energy companies and experts would participate in the upcoming conference. He said that the conference was being organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy.

The speakers of the conference including Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Baber, Petroleum Secretary Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Member Gas of OGRA Muhammad Arif, President of Pakistan LPG Marketers’ Association Farooq Iftikhar, CEO of LPG Bilal Jabbar, Managing Director of World LPG Association James Rockall, CEO of DEA Owais Mir, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and others.

An exhibition will also be held on the occasion for promotion of latest technology in Pakistan for the LPG sector.