8 Pakistanis died, 6 injured in fire incident in Makkah

Islamabad, May 20, 2023 (PPI-OT):Eight Pakistanis have died and six others injured in a fire incident at a hotel in Makkah. According to Foreign Office, Pakistan’s Mission in Jeddah is in contact with local authorities to provide relief to the victims and their families. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of eight Pakistanis pilgrims in an unfortunate fire incident in a hotel in Makkah.

In a statement today, he expressed his condolence and sympathy with the bereaved families. The Prime Minister directed Ministry of Religious Affairs to provide the best possible medical facilities to the injured. He also directed the Ministry to facilitate the families of the deceased.

