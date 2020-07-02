8 vertical programs shifted to non-uplift side

July 2, 2020

Karachi:Sindh Health Department has shifted eight Vertical Programs from development side to non-development side from 1st July, 2020.

”In pursuance of approval accorded by the competent authority i.e., Chief Minister Sindh, following eight vertical programs of health department including T.B Control Program Sindh, HIV/AIDS Control Program Sindh, Sindh LHW Program for FP and PHC, Malaria Control Program Sindh, Prevention and Control of Hepatitis in Sindh, Maternal, National and Child Health Program, Prevention and Control Program for Dengue in Sindh and Prevention and Control of Blindness in Sindh has transferred from development side to non-development side” said a notification.

The eight vertical program have been shifted from the 1st July, 2020 along with their integration into healthcare service delivery model at primary, secondary and tertiary care levels.

