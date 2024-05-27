﻿80-member ‘Business and Trade Delegation’ from Pakistan on visit to Ethiopia

An eighty-member “Business and Trade Delegation” from Pakistan is on a five-day visit to Ethiopia to explore business, trade and investment opportunities in the country.

A large number of Pakistani industrialists and investors are part of this delegation representing various sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, mining, tourism, ICT and pharmaceutical, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

The delegation will attend the 6th International Manufacturing Trade Fair, Ethio-Pakistan Business Forum, B2B and B2G meetings, and industrial parks visits.