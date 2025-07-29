The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded an investigation into the disappearance of 80 official vehicles from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock Department, alleging that the disappearance is not mere corruption, but a criminal conspiracy. The PML-N claims that this incident is a prime example of how the PTI’s “Naya Pakistan” project served as a cover for the embezzlement of state assets. The lack of documentation for these missing vehicles raises serious questions about accountability and transparency within the department. The PML-N is demanding a thorough investigation into this matter to uncover the truth behind the missing vehicles and hold those responsible accountable.