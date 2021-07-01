8,086 citizens get fine tickets over signal violations during ongoing year

Islamabad, June 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 8,086 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic signals during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said. Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman, he said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the ongoing year, the police spokesman said that action was taken and 8,086 road users were fined over violation of traffic signals. The SSP (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain said that efforts are underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules. He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people. The SSP (Traffic) also appealed the citizens to cooperate with ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.

