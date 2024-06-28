News Ticker:AACSB Sets Direction for Business Schools to Lead in AIPM for framework to strengthen bilateral ties with AzerbaijanGovernor Tessori inaugurates Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s Urs.جوليبي ضمن أفضل 10 علامات تجارية في الكويت من حيث رضا العملاءPTCL Group integrates advanced AI to achieve customer service excellenceMore troops deployed in Kashmir in name of Amarnath securityKCCI to organize Free Medical Camp on June 29UNIDO hosts workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakistan.President, PM vow to make Pakistan drug freePM emphasizes to focus on renewable energy sourcesFortrea Launches AI Innovation Studio to Galvanize Technology and Human Solutions to Improve Clinical Trial DeliveryHyderabad Chamber annoyed over ongoing crackdown on LPG gas shopsProminent builder announces Rs10m for SMIU studentsZong 4G and Oladoc Collaborate to Revolutionize Digital Healthcare SolutionsSBP encourages banks to embrace SME finance as a core business linePBF says influx of grey imports continues to undermine auto industryMan gunned down in Jhal MagsiLightening kills man; woman commits suicide in BalochistanCM Maryam orders release of Rs400m for uplift projectsStakeholders advocate for equal opportunities for women in engineeringTessori meets Acting British High Commissioner in IslamabadINTERFAITH HARMONY TOP PRIORITY OF GOVERNMENT AND SOCIETY: MASOOD KHANDeath anniversary of Begum Khursheed observedUNHCR calls for solidarity and solutions for Afghan refugeesAnti-India protest rally organized by APHC-AJK in MuzaffarabadNA assured to evolve mechanism to provide targeted subsidies to farmersCM Maryam orders release of Rs400m for uplift projectsUN urged to secure release of ailing Kashmiri leader Farooq Ahmad Dar from Indian captivityPak-Iran RCD Highway was blocked near DalbandinWorld “Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day” observedGovt to bring resolution countering US motion on democracy: NA toldMaharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue installed at KartarpurMinister assures to fully facilitate companies for investments in IT sectorPM’s aide underlines urgency of ‘collective action’ for safeguarding GB’s natural heritageBISP disbursed over Rs50b among 4.7m beneficiariesCollective response to be given to US lawmakers’ resolution: Kh AsifPakistan criticizes UN report on ‘Children and Armed Conflict’Minister urges Swedish companies to invest in IT sector of PakistanAhsan emphasizes adopting productive culture by ensuring increase in agri-produceSir Syed University celebrated Olympic Day with zeal and zestKWSC should develop water distribution on modern lines: ombudsmanLanjar orders shifting LNG-LPG shops away from busy markets, residential areasBalochistan CM inaugurates Chaman Master PlanRain-thunderstorm is expected southeast and lower SindhSenate body reviews strategic initiatives, operational reformsKashmiris stage protest outside UN OfficeChina lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners’ protectionInterfaith harmony top priority of Pakistani govt, society: EnvoyA21 Launches Host Applications for Walk for Freedom 2024Anaqua Launches AI-Powered IP Management Platform AQX® 11Peace march demands arrest of journalist Khalil Jibran’s killersSharjeel says bandits should surrender as talks with them likelyIstehkam-e-Pakistan Party delegation meets SpeakerWinning Streak: Allegiance Real Estate Dominates DAMAC Properties for Q1 2024شركة GEMXX Corporation تُعلن انضمام Ali S. Abood إلى مجلس إدارة Latin Energy PartnersPM once again invites opposition to sit with Govt to sort out issuesBISP Chairperson meets Bill Gates to discuss health, economic empowerment initiativesMan found dead near Baba Hotel area of SibiPakistan upholds constitutionalism, rule of law: FOAccused involved in firing at BAP leader’s vehicle arrestedPlanning Minister expresses Govt’s commitment to adopt export-led growth model(NATIONAL) Anti-drugs rally staged in HyderabadPakistan, Sweden agree to strengthen bilateral tiesSelection of Chairmen of different NA Standing Committees startsOver 700 heatwave camps, first aid centres established in SindhTribal elder gunned down near KalatCoal mine worker electrocutedSLB collaborates with OGDCL on geothermal resource developmentIndian troops martyr three Kashmiri youthPasserby falls prey to corssfire near Killa AbdullahIndian MP raises voice for Palestine in parliamentPTI Sindh sets up cold water camps in Karachi amidst heatwaveHome minister shocked over sudden deaths in KarachiHome minister seeks report about Umerkot clashShikarpur police recover kidnapped youthOne Kashmiri youth martyred in DodaWomen’s camp for Asia Cup commences in KarachiPM emphasizes to focus on renewable energy sourcesMoU signed to promote ‘Made in Pakistan Products’ in FranceNA approves demand for grants for next FYPromotion of investment Govt’s top priority: PMHDAP urges govt to exempt healthcare devices from taxUNSC’s counter-terrorism efforts need urgent reforms: EnvoyRain likely in Karachi, other parts of SindhSBP celebrating MSMEs Day on June 27Chagai levies overpowers two dacoitsPacific Green enters Polish energy storage market with double acquisitionPacific Green enters Polish energy storage market with double acquisitionPM vows to completely eradicate polio from countryFreedomPay and Toast Survey Reveals Top Priorities for Enterprise Hospitality Leaders: Data Security, Integration, and Growth EnablementFII PRIORITY Rio de Janeiro Summit Concludes with Key Discussions on Global Economic Growth and SustainabilityPresident Lula Opens Inaugural FII PRIORITY Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Summit to Explore Building New Global Order Prioritising Dignity for AllDIGIASIA Corp Advances into AI Solutions for Financial Services, Telecom, and Government Sectors with NVIDIA GPU AllocationDIGIASIA Corp Advances into AI Solutions for Financial Services, Telecom, and Government Sectors with NVIDIA GPU AllocationLNC DEADLINE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Lincoln National Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important June 24 Deadline in Securities Class Action – LNCBISP to provide technical skills to beneficiaries: ChairpersonSix injured as bus overturns near DukiGates Foundation, PM’s aide vow to jointly work for Pakistan’s climate resilience building
News Ticker:AACSB Sets Direction for Business Schools to Lead in AIPM for framework to strengthen bilateral ties with AzerbaijanGovernor Tessori inaugurates Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s Urs.جوليبي ضمن أفضل 10 علامات تجارية في الكويت من حيث رضا العملاءPTCL Group integrates advanced AI to achieve customer service excellenceMore troops deployed in Kashmir in name of Amarnath securityKCCI to organize Free Medical Camp on June 29UNIDO hosts workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakistan.President, PM vow to make Pakistan drug freePM emphasizes to focus on renewable energy sourcesFortrea Launches AI Innovation Studio to Galvanize Technology and Human Solutions to Improve Clinical Trial DeliveryHyderabad Chamber annoyed over ongoing crackdown on LPG gas shopsProminent builder announces Rs10m for SMIU studentsZong 4G and Oladoc Collaborate to Revolutionize Digital Healthcare SolutionsSBP encourages banks to embrace SME finance as a core business linePBF says influx of grey imports continues to undermine auto industryMan gunned down in Jhal MagsiLightening kills man; woman commits suicide in BalochistanCM Maryam orders release of Rs400m for uplift projectsStakeholders advocate for equal opportunities for women in engineeringTessori meets Acting British High Commissioner in IslamabadINTERFAITH HARMONY TOP PRIORITY OF GOVERNMENT AND SOCIETY: MASOOD KHANDeath anniversary of Begum Khursheed observedUNHCR calls for solidarity and solutions for Afghan refugeesAnti-India protest rally organized by APHC-AJK in MuzaffarabadNA assured to evolve mechanism to provide targeted subsidies to farmersCM Maryam orders release of Rs400m for uplift projectsUN urged to secure release of ailing Kashmiri leader Farooq Ahmad Dar from Indian captivityPak-Iran RCD Highway was blocked near DalbandinWorld “Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day” observedGovt to bring resolution countering US motion on democracy: NA toldMaharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue installed at KartarpurMinister assures to fully facilitate companies for investments in IT sectorPM’s aide underlines urgency of ‘collective action’ for safeguarding GB’s natural heritageBISP disbursed over Rs50b among 4.7m beneficiariesCollective response to be given to US lawmakers’ resolution: Kh AsifPakistan criticizes UN report on ‘Children and Armed Conflict’Minister urges Swedish companies to invest in IT sector of PakistanAhsan emphasizes adopting productive culture by ensuring increase in agri-produceSir Syed University celebrated Olympic Day with zeal and zestKWSC should develop water distribution on modern lines: ombudsmanLanjar orders shifting LNG-LPG shops away from busy markets, residential areasBalochistan CM inaugurates Chaman Master PlanRain-thunderstorm is expected southeast and lower SindhSenate body reviews strategic initiatives, operational reformsKashmiris stage protest outside UN OfficeChina lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners’ protectionInterfaith harmony top priority of Pakistani govt, society: EnvoyA21 Launches Host Applications for Walk for Freedom 2024Anaqua Launches AI-Powered IP Management Platform AQX® 11Peace march demands arrest of journalist Khalil Jibran’s killersSharjeel says bandits should surrender as talks with them likelyIstehkam-e-Pakistan Party delegation meets SpeakerWinning Streak: Allegiance Real Estate Dominates DAMAC Properties for Q1 2024شركة GEMXX Corporation تُعلن انضمام Ali S. Abood إلى مجلس إدارة Latin Energy PartnersPM once again invites opposition to sit with Govt to sort out issuesBISP Chairperson meets Bill Gates to discuss health, economic empowerment initiativesMan found dead near Baba Hotel area of SibiPakistan upholds constitutionalism, rule of law: FOAccused involved in firing at BAP leader’s vehicle arrestedPlanning Minister expresses Govt’s commitment to adopt export-led growth model(NATIONAL) Anti-drugs rally staged in HyderabadPakistan, Sweden agree to strengthen bilateral tiesSelection of Chairmen of different NA Standing Committees startsOver 700 heatwave camps, first aid centres established in SindhTribal elder gunned down near KalatCoal mine worker electrocutedSLB collaborates with OGDCL on geothermal resource developmentIndian troops martyr three Kashmiri youthPasserby falls prey to corssfire near Killa AbdullahIndian MP raises voice for Palestine in parliamentPTI Sindh sets up cold water camps in Karachi amidst heatwaveHome minister shocked over sudden deaths in KarachiHome minister seeks report about Umerkot clashShikarpur police recover kidnapped youthOne Kashmiri youth martyred in DodaWomen’s camp for Asia Cup commences in KarachiPM emphasizes to focus on renewable energy sourcesMoU signed to promote ‘Made in Pakistan Products’ in FranceNA approves demand for grants for next FYPromotion of investment Govt’s top priority: PMHDAP urges govt to exempt healthcare devices from taxUNSC’s counter-terrorism efforts need urgent reforms: EnvoyRain likely in Karachi, other parts of SindhSBP celebrating MSMEs Day on June 27Chagai levies overpowers two dacoitsPacific Green enters Polish energy storage market with double acquisitionPacific Green enters Polish energy storage market with double acquisitionPM vows to completely eradicate polio from countryFreedomPay and Toast Survey Reveals Top Priorities for Enterprise Hospitality Leaders: Data Security, Integration, and Growth EnablementFII PRIORITY Rio de Janeiro Summit Concludes with Key Discussions on Global Economic Growth and SustainabilityPresident Lula Opens Inaugural FII PRIORITY Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Summit to Explore Building New Global Order Prioritising Dignity for AllDIGIASIA Corp Advances into AI Solutions for Financial Services, Telecom, and Government Sectors with NVIDIA GPU AllocationDIGIASIA Corp Advances into AI Solutions for Financial Services, Telecom, and Government Sectors with NVIDIA GPU AllocationLNC DEADLINE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Lincoln National Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important June 24 Deadline in Securities Class Action – LNCBISP to provide technical skills to beneficiaries: ChairpersonSix injured as bus overturns near DukiGates Foundation, PM’s aide vow to jointly work for Pakistan’s climate resilience building