News Ticker:PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia.Murad, Russian Sberbank delegation discuss investment in education, health, steel mill restoration.AJK PM calls for global action against HR abuses in occupied KashmirConference on Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludesTwo more Kashmiris deprived of propertiesTwo troops injured in occupied Kashmir blastYouth convention organized in HanguSIFC takes policy initiatives to promote mining, minerals sectorIndia’s illegal annexation of Jammu and Kashmir will never be accepted by KashmirisSaudi expects to welcome 2.7 million visitors from Pakistan this yearUS investments helping reduce unemployment: TessoriFour people kidnapped near Shikarpur(NATIONAL) 4.4 magnitude earthquake hits LehSindh to establish Grievance Redress Mechanism Cell to resolve cattle owners’ issuesJailed Kashmiri MP allowed to take his oathSindh CM decided to develop UC-level development mapsPresident calls for financial autonomy of womenSharjeel orders officials to expedite work on BRT projects day and nightAssembly has enacted laws against gender-based violence: CM Shah45th death anniversary of folk singer Alam Lohar observedSindh governor condemns attack on police checkpostPM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, RussiaReligious Affairs Ministry launches post-Hajj operations in MadinahNew York State Assembly leader seeks better economic, education ties with PakistanPromoting chess game must for enhancing cognitive skills: RominaMurad says IDEAS is shared platform for global peace, prosperitySenator urges FO to evolve strategy as per requirements of modern diplomacySSUET celebrates International DNA DayTelenor Microfinance Bank receives prestigious certificationMobilink Bank champions sustainability-driven leadership with ESG trainingNDMA issues advisory of flood in Badswat NullahPakistan will continue to enhance relations with Central Asian States: PMChairman of Lower House of Tajik Parliament, PM Shehbaz exchange views on bilateral relationsSIFC takes steps to revolutionize country’s economyPakistan, Tajikistan call for continued parliamentary tiesKashmiris determined for freedom despite oppression: APHCTroops arrest youth in Baramulla, conduct multiple raids in KashmirRain-thunderstorm likely in Sindh’s coastal areasAdrian Ridge Appointed CEO of Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases GroupCM Murad orders security for Muharram congregations, processionsPakistan making efforts to benefit from UN’s carbon trading system: Romina KhurshidSharjeel demands governor’s resignation over remarks against Shaheed ZA Bhutto.Cultural exhibition on the Mausoleum of Huangdi held in Hong Kong to highlight shared Chinese rootsBeijing E-Town Builds Itself into AI TownPakistan, Jordan to enhance cooperation in diverse sectorsSindh ministers assure continuous power supply during Muharram daysMinister stresses scholars’ role in maintaining peace in MuharramPM’s Focal Person pledges for youth engagement, global cooperation initiativesTribunals uphold ban on Kashmiri organizationsNew criminal laws will lead to further erosion of civil liberties in occupied Kashmir: DFPPakistan actively supporting exports, investments in IT industry: MinisterPak-China strategic partnership opens doors to vast opportunities in IT sector: MinisterJI to stage sit-in in Islamabad against rise in taxes, power tariffPM appoints Murad Khan as Political SecretaryNaqvi commends successful operations of security forces against terrorists in KPMeasures underway to pass on benefits of economic policies to public: MinisterDeath anniversary of Alam Channa observedAirport police arrest dacoitStampede kills over 100 during Hindu religious event in UP: KMS ReportSports academies will be established to promote different games: Rana MashhoodTen houses, eight shops gutted in occupied KashmirSMIU to organise international conference on environmentInfo Minister calls for strong economic ties between Pakistan, CanadaCM’s surprise visit to hospital: Six medical officers suspended in BalochistanPresident, ANP leader discuss overall political situationRUSSIA and CENTRAL ASIA CONNECTIVITY TO KARACHI PORT ENVISIONED: ALEEMGovt, SIFC power sector initiatives yielding positive resultsPTI leader says undemocratic govt incapable of providing relief to peoplePakistan, Belarus agree to enhance bilateral cooperationSA to pass resolution to declare Karachi as sister city of New York: CMSindh decides to increase manpower for excise-narcotics control operationsDemo held against Quetta varsity student’s death in bus accidentSSGC employee gunned down in QuettaPakistan set to hold first-ever date festival in SeptemberMurad, Russian Sberbank discuss investment in education, health and steel mill restorationPM lauds Army for successful operations against terroristsPakistan calls for re-evaluation of R2P doctrine in light of genocide in Gaza, rights abuses in IIOJKPM directs to remain high alert during Monsoon seasonPM leaves for Dushanbe on two-day official visit to TajikistanInterior Minister pays tribute to FC, police personnel who foiled terrorists’ attack in Khyber districtFinance Minister commends FBR for surpassing revenue collection target for financial year 2023-24Finance Minister reiterates support for Pakistan’s IT industryPakistan ambassador visits ChinaEnvoy emphasizes need to persevere in efforts to enhance Pak-US tiesJahangir Tareen felicitates PM over presenting people-friendly budgetPM to undertake two-day visit to Dushanbe from tomorrowEntire nation united to eliminate scourge of terrorism: PMPakistan, India exchange prisoners’ listsInfo Minister rejects impression of Rs500b fund disbursement among legislatorsNDMA activates NEOC for expected rain-related emergencies in Punjab, SindhNew laws enforced in occupied Kashmir to restrict pro-freedom movement: ReportTrailblazers offers scholarships to NED varsity studentsWomen cricketers nurtured by HEC set to represent Pakistan in T20 Asia CupMayor visits Karachi areas to inspect drain cleansing arrangementsSindh CM orders foolproof security for Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat leaderRubaba unveils plan to activate Benazir Bhutto Women Crisis CenterTraders hold demo against burden of taxes
