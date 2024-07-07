QUETTA, (PPI) A delegation of Peoples Lawyers Forum Balochistan under the leadership of President, Peoples Lawyers Forum, Behram Tungi, called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Friday.
The delegation apprised the PPP chairman of the problems being faced by the lawyers. Bilawal directed Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti to address the problems of lawyers on priority basis.
On the occasion, President Pakistan Peoples Party, Balochistan, Changez Jamali, Secretary Information PPP Balochistan, Sardar Sarbulund Jogezai, General Secretary, Peoples Lawyers Forum, Balochistan, and Ali Asghar, Secretary Information, Abdul Rahim Kakar, Mubasir Ababaki, Zain-ud-Din Kakar, Syed Sultan Shah, Nasir Hussain Jamali, Andleeb Qaisrani, Syed Zahoor Agha, Malik Tanveer Aslam Shahwani, Jamal Shah and Naeem Kolachi were also present.