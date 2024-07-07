News Ticker:.World Bank expresses support for $300 million project in SindhPeoples Lawyers Forum Balochistan leaders call on Bilawal.Pakistan looks forward to work together with Iran for peace: PresidentInfo Minister expresses sorrow over death of NPC President’s spousePM congratulates Pezeshkian on election as Iranian PresidentMehran Commercial Enterprises secures first export order from AustraliaCabinet committee approves DISCOs Support UnitPakistan, US to finalize procedure of nurses employment in NYAPHC remembers Burhan Wani as symbol of resistance against Kashmir occupationCongress denounces BJP’s anti-people policies in occupied KashmirNational Conference pledges restoration of IIOJK’s constitutional statusMango Mania held at Polo-de Paris France by Pak EmbassyPM forms committee to draft oil, gas exploration policyIBA Karachi and partners team up to elevate deserving studentsNaqvi meets Italian ambassador Armlini.Top meeting held to strengthen BISP technical collaborationPCB unveils details of 2024-25 home international seasonFinance Minister urges PTBA to aid FBR in improving tax systemApostille legalization process to be opened for walk-ins from MondayCM Murad orders strengthening provisional narcotics wing to control drug menaceHindutva goons assault Muslim doctor in UPGovt encouraging use of electric vehicles: Senate toldDigitization of tax system Govt’s top priority: PMGovt to convene APC on Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: Info MinisterMartyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan observedFederal govt to start school meal programme for BalochistanRomina briefs Deputy PM about efforts against climate changePakistan aims to boost trade with Central Asia: MinisterInterior Minister decides to transform federal capital into city of int’l standardCall to stamp out IPPs’ agreements to save Rs2 trillionCentral Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets in Quetta tomorrowOmbudsman takes suo motu notice of LPG cylinders’ sale in residential areasRaza Shah appointed as UNESCO ChairholderSindh to establish 300 model schoolsBISP-PTA COLLABORATION TO COMBAT FAKE SMS AND MISLEADING WEBSITESCivic agencies ordered to ensure facilities for Muharram eventsVegetables, fruits worth millions of rupees rotten due to strikeWorld Bank expresses support for $300 million project in SindhVictim family warns of protest against enforced disappearance of manPakistan needs to move towards living wage for eorkers: conference toldIranian universities’ delegation calls on Sindh governorMeta holds Digital Transformation WorkshopFinancial system showed steady performance and soundness: SBPUAE delegation arrives in Karachi to showcase Pakistani dates globallyPakistan aims to boost trade with Central Asia: MinisterShabbir Shah eulogizes Shaheed Burhan Wani on martyrdom anniversarySIFC playing vital role for improvement in energy sectorRain likely in Quetta, other parts of BalochistanTrained cops deployed to terrorize Kashmiris: KMS ReportPDMA issues alert for rain in various districts of PunjabPM pays glowing tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan ShaheedState-of-the-art computerized Examination Center inaugurated at LUMHS JamshoroNew York State Assembly leader seeks better economic, education ties with PakistanPM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia.Murad, Russian Sberbank delegation discuss investment in education, health, steel mill restoration.HEC, Army, WAPDA reach final four stage in Baseball championshipKashmir gains attention in UK election campaignYouth convention organized in HanguUNHCR delegation calls on HEC chairmanPM meets global leaders on sidelines of SCO summitPakistan, Belarus agree to strengthen trade relationsTessori urges American investors to explore investment prospects in SindhRomina Khurshid lauds Qatar’s support to boost Pakistan’s climate resilienceIBA Karachi and partners team up to elevate deserving studentsPakistan committed to strengthen SCO for peace: PMChairman EPZA urges business community to set up private EPZsNDMA forecasts significant rainfall, potential flooding across multiple regions in PakistanTarar meets Netherlands’ Ambassador33 Kashmiris martyred in last six months in IIOJKNaqvi meets Italian ambassador Armlini637,427 illegal Afghans so far repatriated to AfghanistanSindh governor announces special cell for Muharram facilitiesNational Institute of Management Karachi concludes Mid-Career Management CourseOutrage as security guard assaults student at IIOJK varsitySteps afoot to revive past glory of Radio Pakistan: Senator SiddiquiGovt should not mortgage economy under IMF pressure: ZubairCM Murad presents 15-year progress of the Sindh govtLoad shedding: Enraged protesters ransack Sibi power gridDemo held against FC KohluExporters Urged PM to Resolve Export Facilitation Scheme BottleneckCCP APPROVES ACQUISITION IN CURRENCY EXCHANGE BUSINESSAJK PM calls for global action against HR abuses in occupied KashmirConference on Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludesTwo more Kashmiris deprived of propertiesTwo troops injured in occupied Kashmir blastYouth convention organized in HanguSIFC takes policy initiatives to promote mining, minerals sectorPakistan will continue to enhance relations with Central Asian States: PMIndia’s illegal annexation of Jammu and Kashmir will never be accepted by KashmirisSaudi expects to welcome 2.7 million visitors from Pakistan this yearUS investments helping reduce unemployment: TessoriFour people kidnapped near Shikarpur(NATIONAL) 4.4 magnitude earthquake hits LehSindh to establish Grievance Redress Mechanism Cell to resolve cattle owners’ issuesJailed Kashmiri MP allowed to take his oath
