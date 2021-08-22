915,856 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in country today

Islamabad, August 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):915,856 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country today (Sunday). According to the National Command and Operation Centre statistics, total 46,456,077 people stand vaccinated so far. Meanwhile, according to the National Disaster Management Authority, two million more vaccine jabs from China arrived in Pakistan today.

