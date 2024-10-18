News Ticker:Sindh Information Minister hails launch of environment-friendly electric bikesCM Murad urges universities to prioritise quality education.Tribesmen block Quetta-Chaman highwayUNESCO adopts Pakistan-led resolutionIIOJK HC to hear plea against LG’s MLA nomination powers next weekUnidentified body found in ShopianIIOJK cabinet passes resolution for restoration of statehood, Article 370UNESCO adopts Pakistan-led resolutionSCO member states pledge to strengthen cooperation for peaceful, prosperous worldPakistan Navy ship interdicts vessel carrying 1.3 tons of HashishPWA organises fund raising eventSenate adopts resolution felicitating govt on successful SCO meetingSenate adopts resolution felicitating govt on successful SCO meetingPakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operationalEnvoy discusses collaboration opportunities with Singapore Manufacturing FederationBank Alfalah posts 23.5% growth in profitInt’l Day for Eradication of Poverty observedKashmir’s bleeding wound: Remembering October27, 1947BISP chairperson announces increase in Benazir Kafalat quarterly instalmentRahul Gandhi reiterates commitment to fight for IIOJK’s statehoodNo case reported about issuance of fake passport to any non-Pakistani citizen: NARana Mashhood reaffirms PMYP’s dedication to shaping prosperous future for Pakistan’s youthECP fixes October 28 for receipt of applications for postal ballot for PB-08, Sibi by-pollsProtests, rallies banned in PunjabPoverty alleviation inevitable for achieving SDGs: AhsanBalochistan National Party-M leader sees enforced disappearance in PakistanFinance Minister vows to continue reforms on taxation, energySCO Sec Gen expresses satisfaction over Pakistan’s leadership role as SCO CHG ChairCM Bugti says no one will be allowed to disrupt way of peace, developmentLegal fraternity block Zarghoon Road areaExcise dept collects Rs55.48bn in first three monthsCM Murad urges universities to prioritise quality educationCall for resolving Karachi University’s issuesMinister says e-commerce website will promote Sindh’s cultural heritageBU students visit NAB office in QuettaICCBS Director raises concerns over the meeting of biased Selection BoardMissing youth found dead near NoshkiMore Indian diplomat expulsions likely: ReportNDMA continues to provide aid to Gaza, LebanonAwaran admin organizes Jirga to hear women’s issuesHome minister reviews security for Hyderabad public gatheringHosting SCO meeting improved image of Pakistan globally: Info MinisterMassive cordon and search operation launched in Kashmir’s Poonch areaIndia urged to engage Pakistan to resolve Kashmir disputeFC carrying out successful anti-smuggling operations in BalochistanSBP releases annual report on State of Pakistan’s EconomyPTCL Group Wins ‘Best Business Strategy and Expansion’ at SAMENA LEAD Awards 2024Several journalists blocked from covering Omar Abdullah’s oath ceremony in SrinagarGovt committed to make life more affordable for people: PMAwaran admin organizes Jirga to hear women’s issuesNDMA continues to provide aid to Gaza, LebanonHome minister reviews security for Hyderabad public gatheringMassive cordon and search operation launched in Kashmir’s Poonch areaFC carrying out successful anti-smuggling operations in BalochistanHosting SCO meeting improved image of Pakistan globally: Info MinisterAPHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leaders and activistsSeveral journalists blocked from covering Omar Abdullah’s oath ceremony in SrinagarAKUH organizes free medical camp for chronic painGovt committed to make life more affordable for people: PMSBP releases annual report on State of Pakistan’s EconomyMore Indian diplomat expulsions likely: ReportIndia urged to engage Pakistan to resolve Kashmir disputeRomina terms climate-resilient farming vital for global food securityPlan initiated to restore mangroves on 350,000 hectares, tells CSPakistan, Russia agree to boost cooperation in different sectorsPTI lawyers stage rally for missing advocate Panjotha’s recoverySCO member states pledge to strengthen cooperation for peaceful, prosperous worldKCCI President advises FBR to defer affidavit conditionPakistani pilgrims to leave for India on Saturday to attend Hazrat Khawaja Nizam ud Din’s UrsDC suspends two levies force personnelClimate-resilient farming critical for global food security: Romina KhurshidDr Ishrat Hussain delivers lecture at SMIU on ‘My Experiences and Encounters’SCO SG lauds Pakistan for making top-notch arrangements for SCO-CHG meetingRestoration of Kashmiris’ rights is NC-led IIOJK admin’s top challenge: Ruhullah73rd martyrdom anniversary of first PM Liaquat Ali Khan observedEducation minister seeks early completion of uplift schemesWomen’s PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament commencesSindh Information Minister hails launch of environment-friendly electric bikesSCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperationTessori seeks support for right to food for better lifeSFA Sukkur observes World Food Day with seminar and awareness walkPM urges SCO member states to work together for well-connected, prosperous regionGaddafi Stadium transformation in full swingSassui describes Cholistani Canal talk more dangerous than Kalabagh DamPresident summons separate sessions of Senate, NA tomorrowMany journalists blocked from covering Omar Abdullah’s oath ceremony in SrinagarNotorious bandit killed in shootout near Khairpur, five fleeTaxation Reforms: FPCCI and FBR to join forces, says AtifResolution of Kashmir dispute vital for lasting peace and prosperity: MirwaizPakistan calls Indian occupation of Kashmir ‘modern-day colonialism’PTI lawyers stage rally for missing advocate Panjotha’s recoveryAPHC-AJK leaders condemn Indian govt’s Hindutva agenda in IIOJKHosting of 23rd SCO Summit milestone for Pakistan: Info Minister.Governor attends luncheon hosted in honor of Chinese PremierBISP Chairperson and PPP Sindh President Discuss Expansion and Women’s Issues in Karachi MeetingPM Shehbaz holds talks with his Belarusian counterpart on sidelines of SCO CHG MeetingIndian Supreme Court rejects plea against IIOJK LG’s powersInfo Ministry releases song to welcome guests attending SCO summit
News Ticker:Sindh Information Minister hails launch of environment-friendly electric bikesCM Murad urges universities to prioritise quality education.Tribesmen block Quetta-Chaman highwayUNESCO adopts Pakistan-led resolutionIIOJK HC to hear plea against LG’s MLA nomination powers next weekUnidentified body found in ShopianIIOJK cabinet passes resolution for restoration of statehood, Article 370UNESCO adopts Pakistan-led resolutionSCO member states pledge to strengthen cooperation for peaceful, prosperous worldPakistan Navy ship interdicts vessel carrying 1.3 tons of HashishPWA organises fund raising eventSenate adopts resolution felicitating govt on successful SCO meetingSenate adopts resolution felicitating govt on successful SCO meetingPakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operationalEnvoy discusses collaboration opportunities with Singapore Manufacturing FederationBank Alfalah posts 23.5% growth in profitInt’l Day for Eradication of Poverty observedKashmir’s bleeding wound: Remembering October27, 1947BISP chairperson announces increase in Benazir Kafalat quarterly instalmentRahul Gandhi reiterates commitment to fight for IIOJK’s statehoodNo case reported about issuance of fake passport to any non-Pakistani citizen: NARana Mashhood reaffirms PMYP’s dedication to shaping prosperous future for Pakistan’s youthECP fixes October 28 for receipt of applications for postal ballot for PB-08, Sibi by-pollsProtests, rallies banned in PunjabPoverty alleviation inevitable for achieving SDGs: AhsanBalochistan National Party-M leader sees enforced disappearance in PakistanFinance Minister vows to continue reforms on taxation, energySCO Sec Gen expresses satisfaction over Pakistan’s leadership role as SCO CHG ChairCM Bugti says no one will be allowed to disrupt way of peace, developmentLegal fraternity block Zarghoon Road areaExcise dept collects Rs55.48bn in first three monthsCM Murad urges universities to prioritise quality educationCall for resolving Karachi University’s issuesMinister says e-commerce website will promote Sindh’s cultural heritageBU students visit NAB office in QuettaICCBS Director raises concerns over the meeting of biased Selection BoardMissing youth found dead near NoshkiMore Indian diplomat expulsions likely: ReportNDMA continues to provide aid to Gaza, LebanonAwaran admin organizes Jirga to hear women’s issuesHome minister reviews security for Hyderabad public gatheringHosting SCO meeting improved image of Pakistan globally: Info MinisterMassive cordon and search operation launched in Kashmir’s Poonch areaIndia urged to engage Pakistan to resolve Kashmir disputeFC carrying out successful anti-smuggling operations in BalochistanSBP releases annual report on State of Pakistan’s EconomyPTCL Group Wins ‘Best Business Strategy and Expansion’ at SAMENA LEAD Awards 2024Several journalists blocked from covering Omar Abdullah’s oath ceremony in SrinagarGovt committed to make life more affordable for people: PMAwaran admin organizes Jirga to hear women’s issuesNDMA continues to provide aid to Gaza, LebanonHome minister reviews security for Hyderabad public gatheringMassive cordon and search operation launched in Kashmir’s Poonch areaFC carrying out successful anti-smuggling operations in BalochistanHosting SCO meeting improved image of Pakistan globally: Info MinisterAPHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leaders and activistsSeveral journalists blocked from covering Omar Abdullah’s oath ceremony in SrinagarAKUH organizes free medical camp for chronic painGovt committed to make life more affordable for people: PMSBP releases annual report on State of Pakistan’s EconomyMore Indian diplomat expulsions likely: ReportIndia urged to engage Pakistan to resolve Kashmir disputeRomina terms climate-resilient farming vital for global food securityPlan initiated to restore mangroves on 350,000 hectares, tells CSPakistan, Russia agree to boost cooperation in different sectorsPTI lawyers stage rally for missing advocate Panjotha’s recoverySCO member states pledge to strengthen cooperation for peaceful, prosperous worldKCCI President advises FBR to defer affidavit conditionPakistani pilgrims to leave for India on Saturday to attend Hazrat Khawaja Nizam ud Din’s UrsDC suspends two levies force personnelClimate-resilient farming critical for global food security: Romina KhurshidDr Ishrat Hussain delivers lecture at SMIU on ‘My Experiences and Encounters’SCO SG lauds Pakistan for making top-notch arrangements for SCO-CHG meetingRestoration of Kashmiris’ rights is NC-led IIOJK admin’s top challenge: Ruhullah73rd martyrdom anniversary of first PM Liaquat Ali Khan observedEducation minister seeks early completion of uplift schemesWomen’s PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament commencesSindh Information Minister hails launch of environment-friendly electric bikesSCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperationTessori seeks support for right to food for better lifeSFA Sukkur observes World Food Day with seminar and awareness walkPM urges SCO member states to work together for well-connected, prosperous regionGaddafi Stadium transformation in full swingSassui describes Cholistani Canal talk more dangerous than Kalabagh DamPresident summons separate sessions of Senate, NA tomorrowMany journalists blocked from covering Omar Abdullah’s oath ceremony in SrinagarNotorious bandit killed in shootout near Khairpur, five fleeTaxation Reforms: FPCCI and FBR to join forces, says AtifResolution of Kashmir dispute vital for lasting peace and prosperity: MirwaizPakistan calls Indian occupation of Kashmir ‘modern-day colonialism’PTI lawyers stage rally for missing advocate Panjotha’s recoveryAPHC-AJK leaders condemn Indian govt’s Hindutva agenda in IIOJKHosting of 23rd SCO Summit milestone for Pakistan: Info Minister.Governor attends luncheon hosted in honor of Chinese PremierBISP Chairperson and PPP Sindh President Discuss Expansion and Women’s Issues in Karachi MeetingPM Shehbaz holds talks with his Belarusian counterpart on sidelines of SCO CHG MeetingIndian Supreme Court rejects plea against IIOJK LG’s powersInfo Ministry releases song to welcome guests attending SCO summit