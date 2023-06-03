98 killed, 310 injured in Manipur violence: State Govt

Imphal, June 03, 2023 (PPI-OT):The government in Manipur has said that at least 98 people have been killed and 310 others injured in the ethnic violence in the state in the last one month.

A statement issued by the Manipur Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said a total of 37,450 people are in 272 relief camps at present. In all, 4,014 cases of arson have been reported since the violence broke out in the state on May 3, it said.

The statement said, over the last one month, the state police have registered 3,734 cases and arrested 65 people for their involvement in the violence.

It is to mention here that clashes broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

