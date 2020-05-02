989 new coronavirus cases reported across Pakistan in 24 hours; 23 more die

May 3, 2020

KARACHI: As many as 989 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours were reported across Pakistan by 6:00 am on Sunday while 23 more people died of the virus during the same period. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 440 so far since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination data, a total of 19,103 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February, out which 7,106 cases were in Punjab, 7,102 in Sindh, 1,172 in Balochistan, 2,907 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 393 in Islamabad, 356 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 67 in Azad Kashmir. However, 4,817 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

There is a continuous rise in virus disease cases in the country. It is feared that cases may rise to an alarming level in this month as lockdown has been eased.

