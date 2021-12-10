A 7-member delegation of two associations of gold traders called on IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan at Central Police Office 

Lahore, December 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that all regional and district police officers should ensure timely redressal of problems and grievances faced by gold traders affiliated to Sarafa Bazaar (gold market) and Gold Test Laboratories in their districts.

He said that co-operation between the police and the gold traders is a matter of urgency to bring to justice those involved in illegal sale and purchase of gold. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that it is the responsibility of gold traders associations to conduct business of their members in accordance with the rules and regulations.

IG Punjab emphasized upon gold traders to ensure implementation of devised advisory with respect to sale and purchase of gold. He further said that traders association should inform my office about their problems so that the existing advisory could be improved. Provision of peaceful environment for business activities is one of the top priorities of Punjab Police, he added.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a seven-member delegation of All Pakistan Small Gems Jewellers and Tools Association and All Punjab Gold Test and Refine Laboratories Association at Central Police Office here today. The Gold Traders apprised the IG Punjab of the problems facing their community and requested for assistance.

IG Punjab while talking to the delegation of Gold Traders said that it is illegal to harass the gold traders/ Sarafa without any permission which will not be allowed at all. He directed the supervisory officers to maintain close liaison with the trade associations in their districts and ensure all possible steps to address the issues faced by them. IG Punjab further said that if the business community has any reservations regarding police then the doors of my office are always open. The requests of the trader’s community will be acted upon on a priority basis.

