A delegation of International Finance Corporation headed by Ms. Shabana Khawar, Regional Head of Operations called on the Ministry for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar

December 20, 2019

Islamabad, December 20, 2019 (PPI-OT): The delegation apprised minister of various initiatives in the private sector which were being supported by the IFC. Mr Moazzam Mekan, Hub Leader PPP Transaction Advisory Services expressed intent of IFC to make further investment in collaboration with the private sector. The minister appreciated the work being done by the IFC and invited them to participate in the upcoming BOT projects in water supply and housing sector.

